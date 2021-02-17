NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This is one bandit making a run for the border.
The NYPD wants your help finding the man caught on video breaking into a Taco Bell in the Bronx.
Police say it happened on Jan. 18 at around 6 a.m. at the restaurant located on Webster Avenue near East 174th Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect smash his way in through a drive-thru window. Police say once the suspect was inside the restaurant, he rummaged around but didn't take anything. He was last seen running away southbound on Webster Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.