SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are stocking up and preparing for power outages as the latest winter storm hits the state.
CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with people grabbing food and getting home as the snow began to accumulate in Garwood.
“It’s pretty, but it’s dangerous. There’s a lot of black ice underneath,” Cranford resident Sheamus Charles told Baker.
Neighborhoods were scenic but unplowed, as thick flakes came down in a hurry.
Freehold saw some of the most accumulation, on top of what was already on the ground from three weeks of storms.
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Latest Storm Update
In Garwood, Joanne and Steve Purdy were only in the ShopRite a few minutes and needed to clear off their car.
“We love the four seasons. Sometimes it’s too hot in the summer. Sometimes it’s too cold and snowy in the winter,” Steve Purdy said.
“I’m hopeful this is the end,” Joanne Purdy added.
A sign of hope – shorts!
“I just came from the gym,” said Westfield resident Tom Crispino. “I’m kind of done with it. So we’ll see. Hopefully this is the last one of the year.”
LINKS: Check The Latest Forecast | Winter Storm Survival Guide
Gov. Phil Murphy asked everyone to stay home and let the plow do their jobs.
“Please let them safely pass to clear the road ahead of you. Please do not pass, yourself, a working crew,” he said.
Officials also warned of possible power outages.
“As long as that wind is not over 40 miles an hour, they’re out there working trying to restore power,” Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso said.
TIMELINE: Snow Expected To Intensify Thursday Afternoon; Up To 8 Inches Of Accumulation
“Should you loose power – we say this every time but — please remember to call into your service provider. Don’t assume that your neighbors have already done so,” Murphy added.
This helps power companies better prioritize crews to fix outages.
People should also charge their devices, just in case. It’s supposed to be a long storm into Friday.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES IN NEW JERSEY:
CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this story.