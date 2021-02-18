SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are stocking up and preparing for power outages as the latest winter storm hits the state.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with people grabbing food and getting home as the snow began to accumulate in Garwood.

“It’s pretty, but it’s dangerous. There’s a lot of black ice underneath,” Cranford resident Sheamus Charles told Baker. Neighborhoods were scenic but unplowed, as thick flakes came down in a hurry. Freehold saw some of the most accumulation, on top of what was already on the ground from three weeks of storms. WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Latest Storm Update

In Garwood, Joanne and Steve Purdy were only in the ShopRite a few minutes and needed to clear off their car. “We love the four seasons. Sometimes it’s too hot in the summer. Sometimes it’s too cold and snowy in the winter,” Steve Purdy said.

“I’m hopeful this is the end,” Joanne Purdy added.