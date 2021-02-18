Snow will overspread the area this morning with heavier snow expected midday into this afternoon; snowfall rates may reach 1″/hour at times. A lighter snow will continue into tonight with mixing (or plain rain) expected S&E.
The snow/mix will gradually lift out tomorrow into tomorrow evening with additional [light] accumulations expected. When all is said and done, much of the area will see 4-8+” of new snow.
As for Saturday, it will be cold, but we’ll have sunshine back in the mix. Expect highs in the mid 30s or so that day.