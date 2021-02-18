NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in Brooklyn and drove away.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.