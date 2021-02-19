NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhole fire is being blamed for power outages and a carbon monoxide scare in Brooklyn.
Thick black smoke poured out of a manhole Friday morning on Hancock Street in Bushwick.
Residents say they heard an explosion before the power went out.
Firefighters evacuated two homes after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide.
Con Edison crews believe the fire was caused by melting snow and salt hitting underground wires.
No one was hurt, and power has since been restored.
