NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say is behind a stray bullet shooting in Harlem.
Police say it happened on Jan. 9 at 8:30 p.m. near 134th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Authorities say a 39-year-old man was walking down the street and suddenly felt a pain in his leg. He'd been hit by a stray bullet.
Police say he was hit by a shot fired by a man at a gray vehicle, which drove off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.