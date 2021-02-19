BREAKINGIndoor Dining Increasing To 35% Capacity Next Week In New York City
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV, New York, stray bullet shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say is behind a stray bullet shooting in Harlem.

Police say it happened on Jan. 9 at 8:30 p.m. near 134th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

READ MORE: Indoor Dining Can Increase To 35% Capacity Next Week In New York City

(credit: NYPD)

Authorities say a 39-year-old man was walking down the street and suddenly felt a pain in his leg. He’d been hit by a stray bullet.

READ MORE: As COVID Vaccinations Roll Out, Many Wonder When Will It Be Safe To Visit Grandparents And Gather With Family Indoors

Police say he was hit by a shot fired by a man at a gray vehicle, which drove off.

MORE NEWS: Brooklyn Rapper Prince Markie Dee, Of 'The Fat Boys' Fame, Dies

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team