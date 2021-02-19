NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of posing as police officers in Queens.
Police said on Jan. 26 the suspects walked up to a home around North and Malba drives in the Malba neighborhood.
The suspects allegedly pretended to be police officers and asked a 63-year-old woman for someone who didn’t live at that address.
The woman's 20-year-old son noticed the shields around their necks appeared to be fake and shut the door on them.
The men took off in a white pick-up truck driven by a third person.
Police said the first suspect was a Hispanic man in his 30s with a beard, last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants. The second was a Black man in his 30s with a slim build and mustache, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.