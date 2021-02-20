NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Community members gathered Saturday to call for an end to violence against Asian Americans in New York.

Inside Washington Square Park, the voices of protesters from various communities and backgrounds could be heard, all of them speaking out against violent racist attacks on Asians.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, the demonstration happened days after an Asian woman was shoved to the ground in Flushing, Queens, by a man.

While the suspect has not been charged with a hate crime, House Democrats say targeted attacks on Asian Americans have risen to 3,000 nationwide in the last year.

New York City officials say back in 2019, there were only three anti-Asian hate crimes.

Last year, however, they say there were 29 incidents, 24 of those believed to be motivated by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, local leaders and activists are joining forces, denouncing the violence and calling for change.

“We understand when we’re being singled out for one reason and one reason only, and that is the color of our skin, or some would say, the angle of our eyes. That is bigotry at its worst, and we cannot stand for, here in New York or anywhere else in this country,” New York State Sen. John Liu said.

“There are issues that we always have in our communities. I’m gonna have a task force, I want Joe on that task force he talked about this morning. We got to deal with our interrelations, but we do not need to be anything but unequivocal in standing against the rise in hate against Asian Americans,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday saying New York City is proud to be home to one of the largest Asian populations in the country.

New York City is proud to be home to one of the largest Asian populations in the country and we stand with them. Hatred has no home in our city. To our Asian communities: this is your home. This is your city. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 20, 2021

He said the city stands with the Asian community and added hatred does not belong in New York City.