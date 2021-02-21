By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a bright and brisk Sunday — thankfully not as blustery as Saturday!
It’ll stay rather tranquil in the evening and overnight, but clouds will increase. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s, but it won’t be as harsh as the past few nights.
Monday will be a rather dreary start to the week, with cloudy skies and a wintry mix moving in during the mid-to-late-morning hours.
It looks like mostly a cold rain for New York City and coastal areas, with minor snowfall well north and west. But it looks to be done and out of the area by the evening.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few more degrees on the thermometer, but a few snowflakes may still linger well north of the city.
Wednesday looks bright and dry with a high of 50!