SOMERSET, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man backing a pickup truck out of a driveway struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in New Jersey, authorities said.
Officials in Somerset County said the accident happened at a home in Franklin Township at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday.READ MORE: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Crash On Northern State Parkway
Authorities said life-saving measures were performed at the scene but the child was pronounced dead at a local trauma center. His name wasn’t immediately released.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx Graffiti Suspect Shot By Police After Opening Fire On Officers During Arrest; 2nd Suspect On The Run
Police and the county prosecutor’s office are investigating.MORE NEWS: Central Park Ice Skating Rinks Close Sunday As NYC Severs Ties With Trump Organization
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)