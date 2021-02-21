NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after police said he opened fire on three officers in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

A second suspect is on the run, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

The NYPD said a sergeant and two officers were patrolling 3rd Avenue and 153rd Street around 12:30 a.m. when they saw two men spray painting graffiti on a storefront. The officers approached the men, but they took off running, according to police.

Officers were eventually able to chase one of them down. But the suspect allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired at least three rounds at the officers who were trying to arrest him.

Police returned fire, striking the man multiple times. He remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said they recovered the suspect’s weapon.

“A .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting. The suspect’s gun does appear to have been shot and damaged during the exchange of gunfire,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

“Tonight’s shooting underscores the dangers our brave cops face everyday as they keep the people in the city safe. Whether they are stopping someone who is making graffiti or responding to a known shooting. There are just way too many guns on the streets nowadays,” Monahan said.

The three officers involved in the shooting were not hurt.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.