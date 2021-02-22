CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a homicide in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Authorities say a man was shot to death Sunday in Lakewood.

No further details were provided.

The Ocean County prosecutor says there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

