Precipitation develops west to east late this morning into the early afternoon hours as mainly snow N&W and mainly rain S&E. The snow will be fairly steady N&W with some decent bursts through the middle part of the afternoon; the snow and rain will taper off late this afternoon from west to east. When all is said and done, we’re looking at snowfall amounts for the city and immediate NW suburbs to be a trace-1″; 1-3″ (locally 4″) is expected across the remainder of our NW suburbs.

Any leftover rain will exit east early this evening with some clearing expected the remainder of the night. Temps will fall into the 30s in the city with 20s primarily across our northwest suburbs… some refreezing expected for those locations.

A weak disturbance moves through tomorrow with some snow/rain showers expected, mainly from the city northward. As for highs, they’ll be near normal in the low 40s.

Wednesday’s the pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 50.