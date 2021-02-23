BOONTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the tragic deaths of a woman and an 11-year-old child in New Jersey.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports police were called to the area of West Main Street near Essex Avenue in Boonton, Morris County, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a 6-year-old child was in a car parked by the river calling for his mother.

Investigators then followed footprints leading into the Rockaway River and followed the current to a waterfall.

“Canvas of the area revealed a female adult, approximately mid-30s, and a male child, approximately 11 years old, were found in the water at the top of the waterfall that the river goes into,” said Robert Caroll, acting Morris County prosecutor. “It’s obviously a very sad day when children are involved in this type of situation. It’s a horrible situation.”

The 6-year-old child is unharmed and with police, awaiting the appropriate agencies.

Boonton police are working with the Morris County sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices to find out exactly what happened.

