NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men they say violently robbed a food delivery worker in front of a Taco Bell in Manhattan.
The suspects allegedly punched the 21-year-old victim in the head and body, then stole his e-bike, valued around $2,300.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 1st Avenue between 18th and 19th streets.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
