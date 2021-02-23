HIGHLAND MILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters rescued a driver when his car rolled down into an embankment in Orange County.
It happened in Highland Mills during Monday’s snow storm.
First responders performed a rope rescue after the car went over the guard rail and plunged about 60 feet.
The driver may have lost control of the car on the slippery road.
CBS2 has been told the driver suffered minor injuries.
