NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus Wednesday in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:22 a.m. near South 5th and Hooper streets in Williamsburg.
Police said the boy was boarding the bus with his 9-year-old brother, who got on first.
The victim ran in front of the vehicle and was struck, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.
Police said the school bus drove off, and it’s unclear if the driver knew he had hit the child.
The driver was located and taken into questioning. So far, no charges have been filed.
Police said an MTA bus driver was the one who spotted the boy lying in the roadway and called 911.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with neighbors, including one who said the victim’s family may have attended her synagogue.
“These things happen in a split second. It’s like, one bad move of a child, one bad move of a vehicle, it’s like an eye blink,” she said.
“It kind of shocks you, it scares you, because it could have been anyone’s kid, you know? It could have been my kid,” resident Sammy Ortiz said.
“I walk down this street every day, I’m never going to be able to walk down this street again. It’s absolutely traumatizing,” another man added. “I don’t know how a parent can go back home afterward.”
Investigators are working to reconstruct the scene and checking security cameras.
