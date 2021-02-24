Today’s the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running about 5-10 degrees above normal. Expect highs in the low 50s… mid 50s S&W.
We can't rule out a passing shower this evening, otherwise it should remain dry. Temps will only fall to around 40 by daybreak with 30s elsewhere.
Tomorrow's another good looking day, just a little cooler. Temps will be closer to normal with highs in the mid 40s.
Friday gets off to a cold start, but sunshine sticks around for another day. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s.
Our next system pushes through on Saturday with perhaps a little snow N&W (before changing to rain) with some on and off rain elsewhere.