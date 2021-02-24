By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Finally, a well-deserved mild day! We can expect temperatures to climb into the lower 50s around a good portion of our area. It will probably be a few degrees cooler on the east end due to the offshore breeze, however, everyone will be above normal.
Mild times last through the next five days, but we dip to near-normal reading on Friday.
Our eyes are on our next weather event — rain chances this weekend. There’s a good bet for rain by Saturday afternoon, and now the models are indicating another chance Sunday afternoon.
The weekend risks are not big storms, but expect to get a little wet. Temps will remain mild through at least Monday, with another chance at 50 degrees on Sunday. Check back in for the latest.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Retired NYPD Officer Thomas Webster, Republican Committeeman Philip Grillo Arrested For Alleged Roles In Capitol Riot
- Family Of Brooklyn Woman Who Was Murdered In 2017 Wants Officers Found Guilty Of ‘Failure To Take Police Action’ Fired: ‘They Have Destroyed A Family’
- Thrive NYC Director: City’s New Mental Health Response Pilot Program To Begin In Harlem