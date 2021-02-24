NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help finding the man they said tried to rape a woman in Lower Manhattan.
Police say the suspect started talking to a 25-year-old woman 9 p.m. Saturday on board a Manhattan-bound F train in Brooklyn. When she got off the train at Chambers Street, he continued to follow her on the street.
Police say when they got to Franklin Street near Broadway, police say the suspect shoved the woman into the vestibule of a building and tried to tear her clothes off and sexually assault her.
The woman fought back, and the suspect ran off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.