RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pickup truck went airborne and slammed into a home on Long Island on Wednesday.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on West Main Street in Riverhead.
According to police, the driver of the pickup truck went off the road and hit an embankment, causing it to become airborne and crash into the front of the house.
The vehicle then caught fire.
The driver and passenger were trapped inside the vehicle for a period of time, but emergency responders were able to get them both out and extinguish the fire.
Both the driver and passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
One person inside the house was taken to a local medical center with minor injuries.
Police say it appears the driver suffered a medical event, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.