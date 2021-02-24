POMONA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County has activated its emergency operations center to help manage the county’s senior COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.
Earlier this year, the county's Office for the Aging created a call center to help older residents navigate the vaccine appointment process.

The office faced a flood of calls from people needing help.
The office faced a flood of calls from people needing help.
Its director says this latest step will help their mission to get seniors registered for vaccinations.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
"To aid these efforts we worked to open the emergency operations center, train staff from all the county departments who are assisting," said Rockland County Office for the Aging Director Tina Cardoza-Izquierdo. "We are doing all that we can to ensure safety of the most at risk population."
Rockland residents age 65+ can sign up to the Senior COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist by calling the Rockland County Office for the Aging at 845-364-2110, Monday through Friday (except holidays), 8:00 am through 5:00 pm. In addition, residents can sign up online by CLICKING HERE.