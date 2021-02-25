NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a violent home invasion robbery in the Bronx.
The hours-long ordeal began around 3 p.m. Monday. Two men were inside an apartment at East 227th Street and Barnes Avenue, when two suspects knocked on the door.
Police said they claimed they were there to fix the plumbing.
Once inside, they allegedly pulled out a gun, tied up the victims and demanded money.
Police said the suspects stayed inside the apartment overnight and assaulted the victims, even burning one man's back with a hot iron.
Approximately 15 hours later, one of the victims managed to escape and notified police. When officers arrived, both suspects and the other victim were gone.
Police said a cellphone and $2,000 were also stolen.
The man who escaped was taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was treated for burns on his back.
Anyone with information about the disturbing crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.