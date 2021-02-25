NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A burglar was caught on video rifling through an apartment in the Bronx.
The break-in happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday near Leland Avenue and Guerlain Street.
Police said the suspect climbed up a fire escape and broke in through a fourth floor kitchen window, despite it having a window guard.
Once inside, he allegedly stole $5,500 in cash and $7,300 worth of jewelry.
Surveillance video shows him sorting through jewelry in a room with children’s toys in the background.
Police said they're searching for a light skinned man with dark hair, a medium build, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black reflective jacket with the word "Spectrum" printed on the front, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and red sneakers.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.