NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the man who stabbed a dog in Fort Greene Park.
It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, during off-leash hours at the park.
The owner claims his dog Bandit was running when another dog named Rex arrived at the field. According to Bandit’s owner, the two dogs had met twice before and didn’t get along and had previously barked at each other.
In a statement, Bandit's owner said this:
Immediately upon seeing Rex and his owners in the field, I made eye contact with the male owner and indicated I would get Bandit. Before I could get to Bandit, the man bent down and “punched” Bandit in his left side as he passed by. I grabbed his arm and realized he was holding a folding knife. I immediately let him go and went to Bandit who was staggering. The man yelled “I’m going to f******* kill your dog.” I yelled back “I’m going to call the police,” and then I saw Bandit was gushing blood. Bandit and Rex never made physical contact.
Bandit’s owner claims Rex’s owners simply walked away after the incident, adding that other dog owners took their pictures and called 911.
Police recovered a small pocket knife at the scene.
The NYPD’s animal cruelty division is investigating.