NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video throwing hot liquid on an MTA bus driver in the Bronx.
It happened on Feb. 3 on board the BX6 near 3rd Avenue and East 163rd Street.
Police said the suspect got into an argument with the driver over non-payment. He got off one stop later, but not before throwing the hot liquid in the driver's face.
The 49-year-old female driver refused medical attention.
Police described the suspect as mid-40s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, blue face mask, dark blue jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.