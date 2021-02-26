LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An FDNY firefighter was killed in a snowmobiling accident in Upstate New York on Thursday.
Thirty-five-year-old Carmine Barresi, of the Bronx, died after crashing on Lake George.
Investigators say the snowmobile hit a boat dock, launching Barresi through a sheet of ice and into the water. He was in the water for about 30 minutes before local emergency responders found him and pulled him out.
He died at a nearby hospital.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says Barresi was part of Engine Company 64 in the Bronx.