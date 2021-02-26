NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say fled a traffic stop and crashed in Queens.
Officers pulled over a 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo around 3:50 a.m. Friday in Astoria.
When police asked the driver for his license and registration, he allegedly sped off and lost control of the vehicle at 30th Street and 38th Avenue.
Authorities said he and a male passenger got away on foot.