NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lincoln Center is getting ready to resume live performances with a new series of outdoor events this spring.
The Restart Stages program will feature events at 10 outdoor venues across the city. The venues have been created specifically for this program.READ MORE: ‘NY PopsUp’ Concerts Start With Free Performance For Health Care Workers Featuring Jon Batiste At Javits Center
The events include film screenings, chamber music and a concert and cabaret series.
There will also be dance workshops from the New York City Ballet.
Lincoln Center’s Restart Stages will launch on World Health Day, April 7, with a performance for health care workers.MORE NEWS: Pandemic Forces Carnegie Hall To Miss Entire Season For First Time In 130-Year History
For more information, visit lincolncenter.org.