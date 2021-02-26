We’ve got another good looking day on tap… a little colder, but it won’t be as windy. High temps will be right around normal in the mid 40s.
Tonight will start off dry, but rain fills in overnight with some snow N&W. Temps will fall into the upper 30s.
Tomorrow we’re expecting on and off rain through the early to mid-afternoon hours with things quieting down the remainder of the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the low 50s.
Another round of rain is expected to move through on Sunday. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the 40s.