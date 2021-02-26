CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’ve got another good looking day on tap… a little colder, but it won’t be as windy. High temps will be right around normal in the mid 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will start off dry, but rain fills in overnight with some snow N&W. Temps will fall into the upper 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’re expecting on and off rain through the early to mid-afternoon hours with things quieting down the remainder of the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the low 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Another round of rain is expected to move through on Sunday. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the 40s.

CBSNewYork Team