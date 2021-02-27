CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City set a record Friday, vaccinating 76,000 people.

He says that number is only going to increase now that delayed COVID vaccine supplies have arrived.

“This week, we finally got last week’s supply and we’re getting this week’s supply,” de Blasio said. “We are right there on pace to do half a million or more per week.”

COVID VACCINE

The mayor made the remarks during a stop at a pop-up vaccination site at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem.

He says the city’s goal is to fully vaccine 5 million New Yorkers by June.

CBSNewYork Team