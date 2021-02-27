NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s special victims squad needs help locating a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault pattern at subway stations.
Investigators say the suspect is Gregory Leftwich.
Leftwich is accused of committing sexual assaults on Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue station B/D/F platform.
The Transit Special Victims Squad needs to find Gregory Leftwich wanted for a sexual assault pattern occurring on Feb 3rd & 5th, 2021 @ 63rd St/Lexington Ave Station B/D/F subway platform & on Feb 26th @ 34th St Herald Square station. Do you know him? Call 646-610-7272 @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/UwfVy1MddZ
— NYPD Special Victims (@NYPDSVU) February 27, 2021
He also allegedly sexually assaulted someone on Feb. 26 at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 646-610-7272.