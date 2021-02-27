CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s special victims squad needs help locating a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault pattern at subway stations.

Investigators say the suspect is Gregory Leftwich.

Leftwich is accused of committing sexual assaults on Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue station B/D/F platform.

He also allegedly sexually assaulted someone on Feb. 26 at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 646-610-7272.

