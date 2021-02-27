CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attempted robbery of an illegal gambling den in a Brooklyn basement likely led to a deadly quadruple stabbing, police said.

One man died and three others were hurt. Police are searching for up to five suspects in the case, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday.

A witness in video from the scene late Friday night can be overhead telling police she saw several people running toward a car after the attack.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near 57th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park.

Officers arrived and found the four victims on the ground in pools of blood.

A 46-year-old man died from his injuries, two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another man was treated at the scene.

So far no arrests have been made.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.

