NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attempted robbery of an illegal gambling den in a Brooklyn basement likely led to a deadly quadruple stabbing, police said.
One man died and three others were hurt. Police are searching for up to five suspects in the case, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.
A witness in video from the scene late Friday night can be overhead telling police she saw several people running toward a car after the attack.
The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near 57th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park.
Officers arrived and found the four victims on the ground in pools of blood.
A 46-year-old man died from his injuries, two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another man was treated at the scene.
So far no arrests have been made.
