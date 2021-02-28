ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked New York’s attorney general and chief appeals court judge to jointly appoint an independent lawyer to investigate claims that he sexually harassed at least two women who worked for him.

The move came after legislative leaders assailed Cuomo’s plan to appoint a retired federal judge to conduct the probe.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the state legislature to revoke Cuomo’s emergency powers related to the pandemic and backed calls for an independent investigator.

My statement regarding the latest disturbing allegations against Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/NfZgmJSrUD — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged the governor to refer the investigation to her office.

Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2021

Beth Garvey, special counsel to the governor, said the administration has asked AG James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, “to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report.”

“The Governor’s Office wants a review of the sexual harassment claims made against the Governor to be done in a manner beyond reproach,” said Garvey. “We had selected former Federal Judge Barbara Jones, with a stellar record for qualifications and integrity, but we want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics.”

Garvey said the report “will be solely controlled by that independent lawyer personally selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge.”

Following the administration’s announcement, James released the following statement, saying she does not accept Cuomo’s request to involve Chief Judge DiFiore:

To clarify, I do not accept the governor’s proposal. The state’s Executive Law clearly gives my office the authority to investigate this matter once the governor provides a referral. While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task, per Executive Law. The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted.

While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task. The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2021

Charlotte Bennett, an aide in the governor’s administration until November, told The New York Times on Saturday that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, recently accused Cuomo of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments.

Cuomo said in a statement Saturday he had intended to be a mentor for Bennett, who is 25. He has denied Boylan’s allegations.

