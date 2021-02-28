NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is hospitalized after being hurt by a manhole fire on the East Side early Sunday morning.
The FDNY said several manholes were on fire when they responded to East 56th Street near First Avenue.
FDNY units were searching surrounding properties for potential carbon monoxide leaks.
Utility crews are also on the scene.
There was no word on the injured person’s condition at the hospital.