By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin', folks! The final day of February will be a dreary and soggy one, with temps a few degrees below what they were yesterday. Also, it doesn't look like we'll get any sunshine at all today.
Expect a gray but dry start early this morning but rain will move in over the next few hours. Rain will be steady and even heavy at times before tapering to showers overnight. Make sure you have the rain gear handy – but at least we're not dealing with more snow!
Monday will start off the work week with a few showers before some breaks of sun during the afternoon and temps once again topping out around 50.