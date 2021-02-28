By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The rain is moving back in as we close out the weekend. Expect periods of rain for the remainder of today with highs topping out in the mid 40s.
Showers continue overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. You’ll want the umbrella for the AM commute.
Clouds will break by midday and we should get some sunshine for the afternoon. Temps will be milder once again with highs around 50.
A strong cold front then moves through Monday evening, bringing in a brief, but frigid night. Winds will pick up, temps will fall into the teens and 20s, and there will even be some snow showers out there.
Waking up Tuesday morning, it’ll feel like the single digits to near zero for many! The good news is we bounce back for the rest of the week.