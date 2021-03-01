NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was injured Monday after a construction fence fell onto a sidewalk in northern Manhattan.
The city's Department of Buildings said the six-story building on West 144th Street in Hamilton Heights is undergoing renovations to repair damage from a 2017 fire.
Investigators believe wind toppled the fence over onto the sidewalk.
CBS2 spoke to the victim's granddaughter about what happened next.
“She was walking and that fell on her. She fell onto the car,” the woman said. “It hit her head and her head was stuck under the car.”
The victim was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries were not immediately clear.
A violation for failure to secure the fence was issued to the general contractor.