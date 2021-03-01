NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charlotte Bennett, a former aide who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, is refusing to accept his apology. She’s urging other women to come forward.

Bennett’s statement comes as the state’s attorney general moves ahead with an investigation into the claims, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday.

“As we know, abusers — particularly those with tremendous amounts of power — are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations…” Bennett said in a written statement released Monday afternoon.

“These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice,” the statement read.

Late Sunday, the governor issued a lengthy statement — an apology — saying that some of his actions may have been “insensitive or too personal.”

“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Letitia James received a formal letter of referral from the governor to appoint an independent investigator to probe sexual harassment allegations.

James started the process of finding someone to do the job, but it won’t be easy. She must find a law firm, or some members of a law firm, with no political ax to grind — people who haven’t made political contributions to the governor.

“It will take some time to appoint a firm,” a spokesperson told CBS2.

This comes as the normally talkative governor has refused to take questions from reporters for a week amid mounting pressure and charges of sexual harassment made by two former aides.

Bennett, a 25-year-old former executive assistant and health aide, accused the governor of asking inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever been with an older man.

Cuomo also faces accusations from former aide Lindsey Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, that he kissed her and asked her to play strip poker in 2017.

“At work sometimes I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny… I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business,” the governor said in his statement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the governor’s longtime frenemy, was quick to jump on the governor’s statement.

“That’s not an apology. He seemed to be saying, ‘Oh, I was just kidding around.’ You know, sexual harassment is not funny. It’s serious,” de Blasio said. “He just, clearly, was letting himself off the hook for something that, for the women involved, sounded pretty terrifying.”

A law signed by the governor required all state employees to take sexual harassment training by the end of 2019.

The governor, presumably, took the course. But his spokespeople did not get back to CBS2 to confirm he did.