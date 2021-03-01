NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect is under arrest after a quadruple stabbing that left one man dead.
William Smith, 45, face multiple charges, including murder and assault.
Police said the incident started around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a robbery at an illegal gambling den in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Three men confronted the suspects outside and started fighting. The men were stabbed but expected to survive.
A Good Samaritan, identified as 46-year-old Yong Zheng, was killed when he intervened.