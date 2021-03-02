ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An Albany landlord is facing charges, accused of kidnapping tenants he couldn’t evict due to the pandemic.
Shawn Douglas is now out on bail.
His tenants tell police they were abducted early Sunday morning at gunpoint, restrained with zip ties and covered with pillowcases.
They say Douglas then dumped them at a cemetery 30 miles away in Ghent.
"He's lucky they came out of that alive. They could have froze to death out there, whatever the case may be," Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said. "You have to be tolerant. There is a process. I didn't invent it, so don't call down here to the sheriff's office screaming and yelling like everybody has been for the last 12 months."
That ban on evictions remains in place until May 1.