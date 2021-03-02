NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Two women who used to work together at a Connecticut restaurant later found out they are actually long lost sisters.
Back in 2013, Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti were working at the Russian Lady in New Haven.READ MORE: Newark Land Bank Program Aims To Boost Homeownership For Residents
They were both from the Dominican Republic and had been adopted and raised by single mothers in the United States.
They worked together for a year but only recently learned they were family after taking a DNA test.READ MORE: 'It Takes Away The Pain': New Jersey Woman Helps People Experiencing Homelessness Through Community Kindness Closet
“We joke around this whole time, how we’re twins, we’re sisters, you know, people start saying that we look alike,” Madison said. “Fast forward now, 2021, and I basically forced Julia to do a 23andMe test … She is my sister.”
The two actually have seven other biological brothers and sisters.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: Competitors Johnson & Johnson And Merck & Co. Teaming Up To Increase Supply
Out of the nine children, Madison and Tinetti were the only two adopted.