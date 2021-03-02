Today will be much colder with a gusty wind still in place… WIND ADVISORY now in effect until 4 PM for gusts of 50 mph. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 30s — about 15° colder than yesterday — but when you factor in the wind it will only feel like the 20s.
Tonight won’t be as windy; and it will still be cold, but not quite as cold. Temps will only fall into the low 30s (20s across the suburbs) with wind chills in the 20s and teens.
Tomorrow will start off cold, but we bounce back nicely into the afternoon: highs in the low 50s.
Thursday will be blustery and colder. Highs will be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.