NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens juice bar is the lucky recipient of a grant from a Beverly Hills make-up brand with a mission to help Black communities.
Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills pledged $1 million in June 2020 to support social and racial justice.

In honor of Black History Month, the brand set aside grant money for Black-owned businesses.
In honor of Black History Month, the brand set aside grant money for Black-owned businesses.
The Jamaica juice bar "The Nourish Spot" was one of the winners.
Owner Dawn Kelly found out via Zoom that her business would receive $62,000.
“We are a healthy food and beverage haven in southeast Jamaica, Queens, New York City, which is often called a food desert or a food swamp,” Kelly said.
Kelly said she's going to use part of the money to help feed people in need in Queens.
Eight other Black-owned businesses also won grants. There were nearly 900 submissions.