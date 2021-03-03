NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an employee was Tased during an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Brooklyn.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 inside a Rite Aid on Utica Avenue.
Police said two men walked into the store and tried to take several containers of Muscle Milk without paying.
Surveillance video shows a group of employees confront the suspects. At least one employee is shoved to the ground, and a display is knocked over.
Police said the suspects used a Taser on a 45-year-old employee before leaving the store emptyhanded.
They allegedly took off in a dark colored sedan heading east on Avenue J.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
