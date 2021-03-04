ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Teenage sisters from Long Island have helped hundreds of seniors get the COVID vaccine, and they were recognized for their selfless efforts Thursday.

Ava and Lily Weinstein, from Roslyn, created a system to help seniors get appointments after seeing their grandparents struggle with it.

It’s been a challenging process for many, especially those who don’t use technology.

The sisters set up a website with their phone number so seniors can call for help.

Nassau County thanked them for their efforts, awarding them special citations.

“They should put these two girls in charge of the entire statewide program,” said Richard Nicolello, presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature. “They have truly saved lives.”

“We basically use the computers for them and help them with the internet so that they don’t have to struggle,” Lily said.

“I’m very proud of both of my granddaughters,” the girls’ grandmother said.

The teens’ website can be found at COVID19VaccineAppointments.com.