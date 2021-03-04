NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Better Business Bureau and AARP say scammers are taking advantage of seniors seeking COVID vaccines.
“You can’t believe anybody’s just going to call you and tell you that they want your information so they can put you on a list or give you the vaccine,” said Claire Rosenzweig, president and CEO of BBB of Metropolitan New York.
To protect your personal information, experts say you should verify vaccine offers with a trusted source, such as a government website or your doctor or pharmacist.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Be skeptical of any offers that sound too good to be true.
Also, guard your government-issued numbers. Don’t give your social security number, Medicare ID or health plan or banking information to anyone you don’t trust.
Additionally, don’t post pictures of your vax card on social media.