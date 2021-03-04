NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.
A grand jury indicted 62-year-old Jacob Daskal on charges of coercing the teenager and traveling with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Prosecutors say the alleged abuse took place between August and November of 2017. At least some of the alleged abuse happened at Daskal's Borough Park home.
Daskal is the founder of the Borough Park Shomrim, a private Orthodox crime patrol group.
He was indicted in the case in 2018 and was released on bail.
Daskal could face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.