Today will be colder with a gusty wind this afternoon… 25-35 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but because of the wind it will only feel like the 30s.
Tonight will be very cold with a gusty wind still in place. Temps will fall into the 20s, but it will only feel like the teens… single digits across some of our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be blustery and even colder with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
Saturday will remain cold with a breeze still in place. Expect highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.