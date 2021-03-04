By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi everyone!
We can expect another decent temp drop overnight. In fact, this evening the wind chill was already down into the 20s and the teens north and west.
By the time we wake up in the morning, some communities will be subzero in the early morning hours. It will remain cold and blustery all day with highs only reaching the mid 30s around much of the area.
Unfortunately, the cold weather sticks around through the weekend with Saturday and Sunday now both firmly in the 30s.
However, the good news still looms that a few days near 60 degrees are in the forecast by next week.
Have a good one!